Barbe High orchestra shares gift of music with travelers at Lake Charles Airport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Delays, gate changes, departures and arrivals are things you expect to experience at an airport, but today travelers through Lake Charles Regional got to enjoy the Barbe High School orchestra.

“A couple of years ago we came out to the airport. They invited us caroling, and we’ve continued to keep that tradition alive. We’ve done that for probably, I don’t know, the last three or four years now. And they enjoy having us, and we enjoy coming. We enjoy the acoustics here,” orchestra director Christopher Gunter said.

Gunter started the orchestra program 11 years ago.

“This is a program that started in 2014. It got started through S.J. Welsh when I went in to student teaching in 2012. I’m very proud to have one of two middle schools, Oak Park Middle and S.J. Welsh Middle, in Lake Charles and in southwest Louisiana, and the only high school orchestra within the six parishes of District 5,” he said.

Gunter teaches at S.J. Welsh Middle School, so the Barbe orchestra is bused there every day.

“They bus them to me every day. It’s kind of nice. I told them once, hey, I’ll come down there and I’ll teach it Barbe High. But they said we’ll just bus them to you. So I teach six through 12 strings and ukulele believe it or not,” Gunter said.

Playing at the airport helps the orchestra prepare for its annual adjudication.

“We prepare for what they call the Multi-District Orchestra Assessment in Baton Rouge. And we go that to that in March, and that will be in a couple of weeks just to be adjudicated on stage. The kids are put on stage, basically, and you know, judged, and they don’t come out with a rating,” Gunter said.

Playing at the airport also gives the students a chance to perform and share their music with the community.

“Music is something that’s meant to be shared, of course, not hidden under a rock all day long in a classroom. So it’s great to come out and be a part of what’s, you know, out here in the real world, if you will. I love what I do and it gives me a reason to get up every day and just enjoy the gift of music,” Gunter said.

The orchestra will be playing at the airport again at Christmastime.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.