50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of man asking underage females for shoes

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - An unidentified man was reported for following underage females and asking for their shoes, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man approached two underaged females and told them he was participating in a church scavenger hunt and needed a pair of white socks from a girl.

One of the females gave socks to the man and in exchange, the man gave a $50 gift card to the female, authorities said.

When the females left the park, the man followed them in a grey or silver-colored vehicle to Musselwhite Road, where he parked his vehicle and waited for the females to return, authorities said.

The man then approached the females at a crawfish shack where he asked for the female’s crocs, authorities said. The females proceeded to leave and informed an adult of the situation.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office advises the public to not approach the man and to contact law enforcement if they recognize him.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced Monday morning that utility player Jil...
Jil Poullard no longer member of McNeese Softball team

Latest News

Cost of building materials continue to fluctuate, sales tax remains high
Cost of building materials continue to fluctuate, sales tax remains high
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 3, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - March 3, 2023
A DeRidder man was walking along Highway 171, south of Highway 3226, when he was fatally struck...
DeRidder man fatally hit by vehicle while walking on Highway 171
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: LA-3059 closed at Burson Road
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: LA-3059 closed at Burson Road