Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of man asking underage females for shoes

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - An unidentified man was reported for following underage females and asking for their shoes, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man approached two underaged females and told them he was participating in a church scavenger hunt and needed a pair of white socks from a girl.

One of the females gave socks to the man and in exchange, the man gave a $50 gift card to the female, authorities said.

When the females left the park, the man followed them in a grey or silver-colored vehicle to Musselwhite Road, where he parked his vehicle and waited for the females to return, authorities said.

The man then approached the females at a crawfish shack where he asked for the female’s crocs, authorities said. The females proceeded to leave and informed an adult of the situation.

The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office advises the public to not approach the man and to contact law enforcement if they recognize him.

