SWLA Arrest Report - March 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 2, 2023.

Anthony Shawn Primeaux, 40, Moss Bluff: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dorian Devon Malbreaux, 30, Lake Charles: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more); drug paraphernalia; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; turning movements and required signals; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; 2 instate detainers.

Trandy Jermaine-Nelson Bias, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Alizesha Monee Freeman, 4/29/1998, Sulphur: Telephone communications / harassment.

Aaron Paul Alleman, 18, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Collin James Brown, 26, Lake Charles: 2 instate detainers.

Gaila Marie Haberstok, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

David Kyle Fife, 54, Lake Charles: First-offense battery of a dating partner; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Cody Joseph Richard, 29, Lake Charles: First-offense battery of a dating partner; criminal trespass; contempt of court; Schedule II possession.

Bajoshua Dan Oliver, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Kentrell Anthony Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 by less than $5,000.

Jonathan Bryan Mayo, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; Schedule II possession with intent; contraband in penal institutions.

Robert James Lejuene, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Earl Wheeler, 38, Baton Rouge: Residential contract fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000.

Tameka Lashonda Landry, 37, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more); Schedule II possession with intent; Schedule IV possession; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Daniel Hunter Trahan, 20, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Raymond Robert Matthews, 60, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Harry Alonzo Lewis, 71, Southfield, Michigan: Illegal transmission of monetary funds.

Daniel Matthew Menslage, 42, Sulphur: 2 counts contempt of court; instate detainer.

Jackson David Dondis, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Haywood Allen Campbell, 54, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Russell Warren Laprime, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.