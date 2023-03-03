50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 2, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 2, 2023.

  • Anthony Shawn Primeaux, 40, Moss Bluff: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Dorian Devon Malbreaux, 30, Lake Charles: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more); drug paraphernalia; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; turning movements and required signals; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; 2 instate detainers.
  • Trandy Jermaine-Nelson Bias, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.
  • Alizesha Monee Freeman, 4/29/1998, Sulphur: Telephone communications / harassment.
  • Aaron Paul Alleman, 18, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
  • Collin James Brown, 26, Lake Charles: 2 instate detainers.
  • Gaila Marie Haberstok, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
  • David Kyle Fife, 54, Lake Charles: First-offense battery of a dating partner; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
  • Cody Joseph Richard, 29, Lake Charles: First-offense battery of a dating partner; criminal trespass; contempt of court; Schedule II possession.
  • Bajoshua Dan Oliver, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
  • Kentrell Anthony Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 by less than $5,000.
  • Jonathan Bryan Mayo, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; Schedule II possession with intent; contraband in penal institutions.
  • Robert James Lejuene, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Earl Wheeler, 38, Baton Rouge: Residential contract fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000.
  • Tameka Lashonda Landry, 37, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more); Schedule II possession with intent; Schedule IV possession; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.
  • Daniel Hunter Trahan, 20, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
  • Raymond Robert Matthews, 60, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
  • Harry Alonzo Lewis, 71, Southfield, Michigan: Illegal transmission of monetary funds.
  • Daniel Matthew Menslage, 42, Sulphur: 2 counts contempt of court; instate detainer.
  • Jackson David Dondis, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.
  • Haywood Allen Campbell, 54, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
  • Russell Warren Laprime, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
  • Robert Alan Hahn, 26, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; racketeering; Schedule II possession; contraband in penal institutions.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

Special Report - The Cameron Ferry
Cameron Ferry reopens
Bloodless heart surgery.
Health Headlines: Bloodless heart surgery
Kids celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday at Central Library
A hiker was rescued from Kisatchie National Forest.
Lost hiker rescued in Kisatchie National Forest