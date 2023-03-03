50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after...
Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after donating $1 million to the program.(WGCL)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with law enforcement in Georgia to start a mentorship program for middle school students.

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the Setting up Students for Success – or S3 – program for students ages 11-14.

“The goal of S3 is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The monthly program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session of S3 will take place March 16.

Sign ups are full for now, but interested participants can click here for more information.

O’Neal is no stranger to helping kids. Among his many philanthropic ventures, he donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of Henry County last year, saying the organization kept him out of trouble as a child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Hobbs vows not to carry out execution scheduled by court
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant conditions this weekend, some rain returns next week
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism...
Black Vietnam veteran finally honored with Medal of Honor
Oakdale declares state of emergency after ‘catastrophic’ water failure