Oakdale declares state of emergency after ‘catastrophic’ water failure

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oakdale has declared a state of emergency following a “catastrophic” water failure.

There is not expected to be water in the town for at least three days, Mayor Gene Paul says.

Paul has requested assistance from the State of Louisiana and the Department of Homeland Security,

KPLC is working to gather more information.

