Oakdale declares state of emergency after ‘catastrophic’ water failure

Water issues in Oakdale.
Water issues in Oakdale.(Theresa Schmidt KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oakdale has declared a state of emergency following a “catastrophic” water failure.

There is not expected to be water in the town for at least three days, Mayor Gene Paul says.

Paul has requested assistance from the State of Louisiana and the Department of Homeland Security,

KPLC is working to gather more information.

