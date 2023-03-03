50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ninth-ranked Oakdale completes run to championship

Behind Emani Young’s 17 points, the Oakdale Lady Warriors completed an improbable run to the...
Behind Emani Young’s 17 points, the Oakdale Lady Warriors completed an improbable run to the Non-Select Division IV state championship. Young, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the semifinals lifted the Warriors into the title game, was named Most Outstanding Player as ninth-ranked Oakdale beat second-ranked Lakeview 53-48 to win the championship on the campus of Southeastern University.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Behind Emani Young’s 17 points, the Oakdale Lady Warriors completed an improbable run to the Non-Select Division IV state championship.

Young, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the semifinals lifted the Warriors into the title game, was named Most Outstanding Player as ninth-ranked Oakdale beat second-ranked Lakeview 53-48 to win the championship on the campus of Southeastern University.

Kaylee Bradley added 14 points for Oakdale (18-12), Akeelah Hobson 7 points and 10 rebounds, Jolie West 8 points, and Marlee Hart 7 points.

Lakeview (24-4) was led by Timberlyn Washington’s 19 points. Sa’Niyah Marshall added 10 points.

Oakdale had won only two of their last seven games entering the playoffs, but turned things around, knocking off top-ranked White Castle in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Arcadia in the semifinals.

1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Oakdale1413161053
Lakeview77191548

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

No. 3 Barbe falls 61-28 to No. 2 Ponchatoula in the semifinals of the Non-Select Division I...
End of the road for Barbe Lady Bucs
Louisana Baseball
March 2nd SWLA Baseball Scores
Several Southwest Louisiana high school baseball teams were in action on Thursday night,...
March 2nd SWLA Baseball Scores
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish