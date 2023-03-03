Ninth-ranked Oakdale completes run to championship

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Behind Emani Young’s 17 points, the Oakdale Lady Warriors completed an improbable run to the Non-Select Division IV state championship.

Young, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the semifinals lifted the Warriors into the title game, was named Most Outstanding Player as ninth-ranked Oakdale beat second-ranked Lakeview 53-48 to win the championship on the campus of Southeastern University.

Kaylee Bradley added 14 points for Oakdale (18-12), Akeelah Hobson 7 points and 10 rebounds, Jolie West 8 points, and Marlee Hart 7 points.

Lakeview (24-4) was led by Timberlyn Washington’s 19 points. Sa’Niyah Marshall added 10 points.

Oakdale had won only two of their last seven games entering the playoffs, but turned things around, knocking off top-ranked White Castle in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Arcadia in the semifinals.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Oakdale 14 13 16 10 53 Lakeview 7 7 19 15 48

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.