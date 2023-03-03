McNeese students show off skills, new lab for Engineering Week

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University has wrapped up another successful year of Engineering Week.

For years, National Engineers Week has helped bring engineering to life for students, educators and parents by raising awareness about the contributions of engineers.

With this year’s theme being “creating the future,” the university had students show demonstrations and talk about their major with high school students in the surrounding parishes.

It gives engineering students like senior Claude LaHaye a chance to discuss his love for his major.

“There’s a lot of vague understanding of what an engineer does. Just a little bit to get the local community and other communities involved here at McNeese so they can see what we do at McNeese. How we learn and what we’re learning about and how we get involved in the industry around here,” LaHaye said.

This week students were able to tour McNeese facilities, including the new industrial process control lab, and hear professionals from the engineering field speak.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.