March 2nd SWLA Baseball Scores

By Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana high school baseball teams were in action on Thursday night, including Barbe, and Sulphur who were participating in the Navarre Tournament at Sulphur.

  • Sulphur beat Zachary 12-0
  • Barbe beat Mandeville 4-0
  • Sam Houston beat St. Augustine 13-2
  • Kinder beat Vinton 17-2
  • Hamilton Christian fell to Hicks 10-0
  • St. Louis beat St. Michael (Alabama) 11-0
  • Iowa beat Kirbyville 8-7

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

