March 2nd SWLA Baseball Scores
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana high school baseball teams were in action on Thursday night, including Barbe, and Sulphur who were participating in the Navarre Tournament at Sulphur.
- Sulphur beat Zachary 12-0
- Barbe beat Mandeville 4-0
- Sam Houston beat St. Augustine 13-2
- Kinder beat Vinton 17-2
- Hamilton Christian fell to Hicks 10-0
- St. Louis beat St. Michael (Alabama) 11-0
- Iowa beat Kirbyville 8-7
Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.