March 2nd SWLA Baseball Scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana high school baseball teams were in action on Thursday night, including Barbe, and Sulphur who were participating in the Navarre Tournament at Sulphur.

Sulphur beat Zachary 12-0

Barbe beat Mandeville 4-0

Sam Houston beat St. Augustine 13-2

Kinder beat Vinton 17-2

Hamilton Christian fell to Hicks 10-0

St. Louis beat St. Michael (Alabama) 11-0

Iowa beat Kirbyville 8-7

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.