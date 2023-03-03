50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana State Police launch new tool to receive community feedback on their service

By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police have implemented a new tool for the community to be able to share their experiences of interacting with the department.

The LSP website now offers a compliments/complaints link which will allow for anyone to compliment a trooper, DPS officer, or department of public safety employee. The link will also allow for criticisms, complaints, or recommendations so the department can improve its service.

“Every day, the men and women of the Department of Public Safety perform vital public safety functions while serving with professionalism, compassion, and dedication,” LSP said in a press release. “As we continue to advance and find ways to strengthen our operations, we want to hear from our citizens about their experiences.”

LSP said the information received on the form will be submitted directly to LSP internal affairs personnel.

In addition to this new tool, community members are still able to email LSPPublicAffairs@la.gov or send a private message through the department’s social media platforms. LSP said community members are always welcome to speak to a supervisor in person or over the phone.

To find out more information about LSP or to use the new tool, visit their website at lsp.org.

