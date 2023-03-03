Lake Charles man found guilty of raping 11-year-old

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was convicted Friday of raping an 11-year-old child in 2022.

Braylen M. LeDay, 24, was found guilty as charged of first-degree rape, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

A local hospital reported the crime to authorities, and LeDay admitted to raping the child, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office told us last year.

LeDay will face a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Formal sentencing is set for April 28, 2023, before Judge Robert Wyatt.

