50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man found guilty of raping 11-year-old

Braylen M. Leday in 2022
Braylen M. Leday in 2022(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was convicted Friday of raping an 11-year-old child in 2022.

Braylen M. LeDay, 24, was found guilty as charged of first-degree rape, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

A local hospital reported the crime to authorities, and LeDay admitted to raping the child, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office told us last year.

LeDay will face a mandatory life sentence at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Formal sentencing is set for April 28, 2023, before Judge Robert Wyatt.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

Weekend conditions
First Alert Forecast: Cooler and drier comfortable weekend
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant conditions this weekend, some rain returns next week
Oakdale declares state of emergency after ‘catastrophic’ water failure
Wade's Noon Forecast: Beautiful weather this weekend!
Wade's Noon Forecast: Beautiful weather this weekend!