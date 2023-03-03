Kids celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday at Central Library

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Today, a celebration of a birthday you say! Dr. Seuss was on display.

Hundreds attended a fun time for all. Reading and cake, his books lined the wall.

More than 60 books he wrote and drew. Six million copies, multiple languages too!

Rhyming took over Thursday as the Calcasieu Parish Central Library celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Kids came in to hear Dr. Seuss readings, meet some characters and even receive a book.

The Lake Charles Rotary Club has run the event for the last 20 years.

“[Dr. Seuss] teaches you great lessons in life that you might not otherwise think about,” said Rotary Club member Beth Dottie.

Dr. Seuss shares his birthday with Read Across America, a day spent inspiring children to read.

“I think personally that it’s the one book, that or the one set of books that kids remember because it’s a rhythm and a line and I think kids just light up. I think they absolutely light,” Dottie said.

