50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kids celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday at Central Library

By Emma Oertling
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Today, a celebration of a birthday you say! Dr. Seuss was on display.

Hundreds attended a fun time for all. Reading and cake, his books lined the wall.

More than 60 books he wrote and drew. Six million copies, multiple languages too!

Rhyming took over Thursday as the Calcasieu Parish Central Library celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Kids came in to hear Dr. Seuss readings, meet some characters and even receive a book.

The Lake Charles Rotary Club has run the event for the last 20 years.

“[Dr. Seuss] teaches you great lessons in life that you might not otherwise think about,” said Rotary Club member Beth Dottie.

Dr. Seuss shares his birthday with Read Across America, a day spent inspiring children to read.

“I think personally that it’s the one book, that or the one set of books that kids remember because it’s a rhythm and a line and I think kids just light up. I think they absolutely light,” Dottie said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

Kids celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday at Central Library
Dr. Seuss birthday celebration at Central Library
Lake Area seniors with diabetes grateful for insulin price cap
Medicare patients grateful for insulin price cap, hope to see it expanded
Elton woman pays $6,000 water bill
Elton woman pays $6,000 water bill after town offers discount
Elton woman pays $6,000 water bill
Elton woman pays $6,000 water bill