FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant conditions this weekend, some rain returns next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler and much drier weather has arrived in Southwest Louisiana behind the cold front this morning. With dry air moving into the area, we’ll have abundant sunshine return today lifting highs into the low 70′s for the afternoon. The only slight drawback today will be windy conditions for the first part of the day, with gusts in upwards of 30 mph into the early afternoon. Afterwards, the wind begins to subside as high pressure moves over the area tonight. So this will make for a great night for evening plans, just a little cool though with temps dropping into the 50′s past 9 PM and lows into the upper 40′s.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The weekend looks even better than today. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reside in the mid 70′s with low humidity with plenty of sunshine. In short, it will be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to be outside both days! And winds will be much calmer than today as a bonus.

Dry weather rules the weekend but some scattered showers return next week. (KPLC)

Rain chances do make their way back by early next week, however. By Monday winds turn to the south again and funnels moisture back into SW Louisiana. This could create a few scattered showers. Then we track a slow moving cold front from the north later in the week. Temperatures still will be very warm again, going back into the 80′s. But as the front gets closer that may introduce better rain chances again by Wednesday and Thursday.

A nearby cold front late next week brings rain chances back to SWLA. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.