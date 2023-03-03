First Alert Forecast: Cooler and drier comfortable weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The frontal passage last night has brought drier air and a decrease in temperatures to the region, with temps this morning in the low 60′s and upper 50′s. As we see winds beginning to subside, higher pressure building in will cause a drier air mass to settle in for the weekend, keeping skies clear.

Region temperatures and cloud cover. (KPLC)

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday look very pleasant, with lows a little colder in the mid to upper 40′s in the mornings and highs in the mid 70′s. The next few days will be sunny skies with winds even calmer than today and much lower humidity than the rest of the week. If you haven’t made weekend plans it will be a fantastic time for outside activities!

Weekend conditions (KPLC)

Moving past the weekend, warmer temperatures quickly return to the region as our high pressure moves out to the Northeast and winds shift to out of the South. Those Southerly winds will bring a return of humidity and chances of scattered showers. Later in the week we’ll be looking at the potential of several systems from the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday which could bring higher chances of rain to the region.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.