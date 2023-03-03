50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Cooler and drier comfortable weekend

By Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The frontal passage last night has brought drier air and a decrease in temperatures to the region, with temps this morning in the low 60′s and upper 50′s. As we see winds beginning to subside, higher pressure building in will cause a drier air mass to settle in for the weekend, keeping skies clear.

Region temperatures and cloud cover.
Region temperatures and cloud cover.(KPLC)

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday look very pleasant, with lows a little colder in the mid to upper 40′s in the mornings and highs in the mid 70′s. The next few days will be sunny skies with winds even calmer than today and much lower humidity than the rest of the week. If you haven’t made weekend plans it will be a fantastic time for outside activities!

Weekend conditions
Weekend conditions(KPLC)

Moving past the weekend, warmer temperatures quickly return to the region as our high pressure moves out to the Northeast and winds shift to out of the South. Those Southerly winds will bring a return of humidity and chances of scattered showers. Later in the week we’ll be looking at the potential of several systems from the Northwest Wednesday and Thursday which could bring higher chances of rain to the region.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant conditions this weekend, some rain returns next week
Wade's Noon Forecast: Beautiful weather this weekend!
Wade's Noon Forecast: Beautiful weather this weekend!
A beautiful weekend is in store before warmer weather arrives next week.
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show - March 3, 2023 - KPLC First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts ahead of a cold front closer to midnight bringing a line of storms