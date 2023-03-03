Elton woman pays $6,000 water bill after town offers discount

Elton, LA (KPLC) - An Elton resident has paid a water bill of nearly $6,000 - after the town gave her a $1,000 discount.

Elton resident Keisha Lafosse, who lives outside the town limits, has been fighting to get a $7,000 water bill forgiven. It happened when her line leaked over several days.

“I was shocked. It’s an 18-day bill and I could not believe that it was astronomical, stating we used over a million gallons of water,” she said.

Town officials agreed to take responsibility for miscommunication. She was initially told that the leak was the town’s responsibility.

“The town takes some responsibility for water that leaked between Friday midday and Monday midday, or at least give that some consideration because had you known you could have fixed it quicker. Is that fair?” said town attorney Michael Holmes.

At a meeting Wednesday, the town council agreed to reduce Lafosse’s water bill by $1,000 and waive nearly $700 in late fees that piled up during the dispute. Still, her water bill was $5,893.

She agreed to an 18-month payment plan of $327 a month.

Lafosse suggested the leak was the town’s fault due to abrupt changes in water pressure, also called water hammer. She suspected that caused the line to fail.

Holmes said she made no case.

“I suggested you be prepared to present some evidence related to your theory that the damage to your line was as a result of varying water pressures,” he said.

Lafosse was going to pay an extra water bill of $327 dollars a month until she paid for a million gallons she never meant to use. But late Thursday she changed her mind and decided to pay the whole balance due.

She was concerned her water might be turned off if she ever pays late, which is stated in the promissory note she was required to sign.

Passage of a state constitutional amendment last year lets water districts lower bills if the charges are from damage beyond a customer’s control.

Rural water officials advise customers to check their plumbing regularly or they too could face a huge water bill.

