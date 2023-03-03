City of Lake Charles and New Orleans Pelicans unveil new outdoor basketball court

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week the City of Lake Charles unveiled a brand new basketball court with a little help from an NBA team.

Kids will be dribbling on the Columbus Circle Recreation Center court for years to come as the New Orleans Pelicans provided funding for the makeover as part of the NBA’s Slam Dunk Project.

“This is a major deal for our community. Who would have thought the New Orleans Pelicans would come to Lake Charles to provide a court for our members,” Cheniere Energy Club Director Nedra Eggins said.

The City of Lake Charles partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and the Pelicans to make this dream a reality, and it’s not just about basketball.

“This helps them to develop some really important skills like teamwork and leadership and patience, and how to lose well and win well so they are going to be really excited to be at a nice court with some great goals,” Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana CEO Rhyan Wheeler said.

Those goals are something member Nathan Lastrapes will appreciate. He was the lucky child who got to open the court with a free throw.

“It’s good because my goal got broke, now I can come here and practice shooting here,” Lastrapes said.

It’s a court that will span generations and serve as a cornerstone for the community.

“It will make a huge impact because this is a huge staple for this community to let them know how important this neighborhood is for the organization,” Eggins said.

Following the ceremony, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted a junior training camp to let kids put their skills to the test.

The city also matched the funds the NBA invested into the court by upgrading the interior facilities of the club.

