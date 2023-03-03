50/50 Thursdays
Cajun Navy joins search for Nathan Millard, organizes outreach

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - United Cajun Navy and community partners will organize a Search for Millard.

The Cajun Navy is organizing an outreach and downtown cleanup event on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Allie Rice’s father, Paul, will also join them in the search.

All volunteers must check in at:

  • Watermark Hotel 150 3rd Street, Baton Rouge
  • Starting at 8 a.m.
  • Even if you arrive later throughout the day, please check in at Watermark Hotel first.
  • Trash bags will be provided for cleanup.
  • Outreach experts will be on hand to assist.
  • Volunteers should wear comfortable walking shoes.

Go to www.UnitedCajunNavy.org to Volunteer, Donate or Request Assistance.

