Cajun Navy joins search for Nathan Millard, organizes outreach
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - United Cajun Navy and community partners will organize a Search for Millard.
The Cajun Navy is organizing an outreach and downtown cleanup event on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Allie Rice’s father, Paul, will also join them in the search.
All volunteers must check in at:
- Watermark Hotel 150 3rd Street, Baton Rouge
- Starting at 8 a.m.
- Even if you arrive later throughout the day, please check in at Watermark Hotel first.
- Trash bags will be provided for cleanup.
- Outreach experts will be on hand to assist.
- Volunteers should wear comfortable walking shoes.
Go to www.UnitedCajunNavy.org to Volunteer, Donate or Request Assistance.
