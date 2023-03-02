SWLA Arrest Report - March 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 1, 2023.

Markail Deondre Nixon, 22, Lafayette: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of marijuana.

Maison Paul Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying weapons in the presence of a Schedule drug; reckless operation of a vehicle; possession of marijuana.

Billy Joe Carter, 39, Kirbyville, TX: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Melinda Gail Blakely, 43, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; criminal conspiracy.

Caleb Jonathan Sosa, 25, Carrollton, TX: Misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.

Cotrellis Laquincy Latrel Henry, 20, Lake Charles: Battery.

Larry Oliver Fowlkes III, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of a firearm by a person who was previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a Schedule drug; possession of stolen firearms; contraband in a penal institution; out of state detainer.

Sarah Florence Parker, 63, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court.

Kaitlyn Hope McNiel, 24, Westlake: Robbery.

Kenneth James Stillson III, 37, Ragley: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft under $5,000.

Bradley Keith Manuel, 33, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Devin Quinn Joseph, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Keilan Montrell Harrell, 21, Lake Charles: Speeding; aggravated flight from an officer.

Travis Lamond Melbert, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); pedestrians on highways.

Brenning Shqueal Brown, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault on a dating partner; home invasion; out-of-state detainer.

Jamie Lyn Jackson, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; criminal conspiracy.

