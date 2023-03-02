50/50 Thursdays
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Sulphur Post Office

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near the Sulphur United States Postal Service.

The crash occurred in the afternoon hours of March 1, Sulphur Police said.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Sulphur Police Captain Jason Gully. No fatalities are reported.

Five accidents involving motorcycles, resulting in five fatalities, have been reported in Southwest Louisiana in the past nine days.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

