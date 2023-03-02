50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

VIDEO: Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
By Tamlyn Cochran and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Police say a Texas mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old baby, KFDA reports.

Officers responded to a call about a baby not breathing around 6:25 p.m. last Tuesday at a home in Amarillo, Texas. Police say when responders arrived, the 2-month-old girl was dead.

During an investigation, police say evidence was found to place the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for injury to a child. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, police say a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harper. The charge against the mother was changed to murder.

Harper remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

SWLA Arrest Report - March 1, 2023