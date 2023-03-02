50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Spotlight: Small Business Development Center

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many Lake Area business owners may not be aware of a free service to help them at the Small Business Development Center at Mcneese. Joining us today is Dean Day who is the business consultant with the development center.

The Business Development Center serves the five-parish area which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, & Jeff Davis. it is a partnership program with the S Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development, and participating universities with additional funding from SASOL. They are also the only nationally accredited small business provider in Louisiana.

They offer free services for small businesses such as one on one counseling, business start-up, scaling up, as well as management and technical assistance. They also offer low-cost continuing education and act as an informational resource center.

Currently, they are providing ongoing monthly training via in-person and web video-conferencing.

The Small Business Development Center is located at 4310 Ryan St Ste 162 and can be reached at (337) 475-5529.

