Lineup announced for Live @ the Lakefront 2023

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the music lineup for Live @ the Lakefront 2023.

Live music, local art and food will fill the Lake Charles Civic Center from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 17, 24 and 31. Bands will play at the outdoor Arcade Amphitheatre.

The following bands are scheduled for each Friday of the event:

Week 1 (March 17)

Three Sheets

The Main Entrée

Jarvis Jacob & the Gents

Week 2 (March 24)

Cats & Aliens

Zach Edwards & the Medicine

LaCour

Week 3 (March 31)

Boys Who Cry

Supersoakers

Flamethrowers.

