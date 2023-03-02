Lineup announced for Live @ the Lakefront 2023
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the music lineup for Live @ the Lakefront 2023.
Live music, local art and food will fill the Lake Charles Civic Center from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 17, 24 and 31. Bands will play at the outdoor Arcade Amphitheatre.
The following bands are scheduled for each Friday of the event:
Week 1 (March 17)
- Three Sheets
- The Main Entrée
- Jarvis Jacob & the Gents
Week 2 (March 24)
- Cats & Aliens
- Zach Edwards & the Medicine
- LaCour
Week 3 (March 31)
- Boys Who Cry
- Supersoakers
- Flamethrowers.
