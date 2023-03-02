50/50 Thursdays
Lineup announced for Live @ the Lakefront 2023

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the music lineup for Live @ the Lakefront 2023.

Live music, local art and food will fill the Lake Charles Civic Center from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 17, 24 and 31. Bands will play at the outdoor Arcade Amphitheatre.

The following bands are scheduled for each Friday of the event:

Week 1 (March 17)

  • Three Sheets
  • The Main Entrée
  • Jarvis Jacob & the Gents

Week 2 (March 24)

  • Cats & Aliens
  • Zach Edwards & the Medicine
  • LaCour

Week 3 (March 31)

  • Boys Who Cry
  • Supersoakers
  • Flamethrowers.

