Leesville Chief of Police releases new details on pedestrian killed by train

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville Police Chief Beth Westlake has released new details about the person who was hit and killed by a train on March 1.

The Leesville Police Department got a call on Wednesday around 3:54 p.m. that someone had been hit by a train in the South 3rd Street area. Police, Leesville Fire Department and EMS arrived and found a 16-year-old male dead at the scene.

It was determined that the teen had been listening to music on his headphones and probably did not hear the train approaching from behind. The train was unable to stop prior to hitting him.

Chief Beth Westlake and the Leesville Police Department officers offer their deepest condolences to the family.

