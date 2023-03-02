Gov. Edwards looks to increase minimum wage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inflation is still taking a toll on everyone, especially those making minimum wage.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says he is continuing to work to change the $7.25 federal minimum to $10 an hour in Louisiana.

Kijonna Walker is a busy student who balances both school and work but she always has an eye out for rising costs and livable wages.

“I feel like you should be able to work one job and be able to live off of it,” Walker said.

Walker works 35 hours a week at a local fast-food restaurant while also balancing high school and college courses. She says she never seems to get ahead.

“The cost of everything has gone up,” Walker said. “So should the amount you are being paid.”

Louisiana is one of 21 states that goes with the federal minimum wage rate of $7.25 an hour rather than a state rate.

“The idea that someone can be working a 40-hour week and still not be making enough money to support themselves and their family is just something that we can’t get behind,” said Hannah Kleinpeter, press secretary for the governor.

She told KPLC Gov. Edwards stands by his desire to raise the minimum wage.

“It was an unacceptable minimum wage when I took office in 2016, and it’s downright immoral now in 2023 as we deal with inflation,” Edward said.

His secretary says that the governor will be interested in seeing any proposal from any legislator in the upcoming legislative session to raise the minimum wage.

But some think increasing the minimum wage could be detrimental to small businesses and owners.

Dawn McVea, state director for the NFIB, a nonpartisan group, says she’d rather see wages be set by the market rather than the government.

“Small business owners love what they do,” McVea said. “They run their businesses like family. They try to offer the best compensation package and if their bottom line is shrinking to the point that they can’t make that work then they have to make tough choices” says Mcvea.

She says that if the minimum wage goes up....it will have a ripple effect in the community.

But for those like Kijonna Walker who think there should be an increase: “If you have more money and you don’t have to put everything towards bills and food you can like go to smaller businesses and spend money there or you could go visit different places and put money in different cities.”

Governor Edwards’ goal is to begin by increasing the minimum wage for state workers and then the rest of Louisiana will hopefully follow.

Read Gov. Edwards’ full statement below:

“I’ve been proposing to raise the state minimum wage from its dismal $7.25 an hour every year of my administration. It was an unacceptable minimum wage when I took office in 2016, and it’s downright immoral now in 2023 as we deal with inflation. I will again support a raise in the upcoming legislative session. But while we wait on the legislature to give a raise to all Louisianans who work for minimum wage, state government can lead by example. I will use my executive power to raise the minimum pay for state employees to $10 an hour, which is reflected in the 2023 budget.”

