Girl falls from bungee trampoline at mall

The bungee cord broke while she was in the air, propelling her to the side of the trampoline and she hit the floor. (WAFF, Crutcher family)
By Amanda Alvarado and Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray) - A 9-year-old girl’s fun on a bungee trampoline attraction turned scary when the bungee cord broke while she was in the air, WAFF reports.

Alisa Crutcher and her daughter, Tiana, made a trip Saturday to Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville, Alabama, when Tiana asked to do the Mall Jump in the food court.

When it was finally Tiana’s turn to jump, the bungee cord broke while she was in the air, propelling her to the side of the trampoline and she hit the floor.

Paramedics responded to the medical call for Tiana but thankfully, she was not hurt.

Other people witnessed the incident and went to Facebook to warn others about the attraction.

Crutcher made her own post on Facebook hoping to prevent Tiana’s incident from happening again.

“Something needs to be done about this. Other moms need to know that, don’t let your kids jump on that thing because they are not maintaining it.” Crutcher said.

Crutcher said she did not sign a waiver, however, there is a sign on the attraction that states, “I, the participant, understand and acknowledge that play on this amusement device entails both known and unknown risks including, but not limited to, physical injury from falling ... I expressly agree to indemnify and hold Mall Jump Holdings Inc. harmless for all such fees and costs.”

Crutcher said she was never contacted by Parkway Place Mall or Mall Jump.

“We’re aware of the incident and the operator is closed until all appropriate repairs have been made. Additional questions about this situation should be directed to the operator,” the mall said in a statement.

Crutcher says she feels blessed and knows things could have been much worse.

“She was very blessed. She is definitely blessed. She is a tough little country girl,” Crutcher said.

Mall Jump has not responded to requests for comment.

The attraction was shut down after Saturday’s incident.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

