FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms move in this evening, great Friday weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have another warm morning in SW Louisiana this Thursday morning with areas of patchy fog as well. Moisture is abundant at the surface ahead of an approaching cold front helping to create the fog. By the mid and late morning, that fog will burn off though a few showers may try to pop up in northwestern portions of the viewing area. By the afternoon, wind becomes more of a factor with gusts increasing to 20-30 mph after 12 PM, and over 30 mph by the evening hours.

A line of showers and storms arrive with the cold front around midnight. (KPLC)

We’ll have better chances for rain this evening begin to move in. Some showers may try to form by the early evening, moving west-to-east. Then, we start tracking the cold front itself. That looks to arrive close to midnight bringing a fast-moving round of showers and spotty storms. Wind gusts and brief heavy rain seem to be the biggest threats with this line, as gusts likely will exceed 40 mph during this time. As for any hail or tornadoes, chances for those hazards while not zero are very slim. Nevertheless, it will be a good idea to stay weather aware late this evening as the line moves through.

Storms along the front may produce locally damaging winds, with the greatest chances for north and west areas. (KPLC)

The good news is that these showers and storms will be out in short order. By around 4 or 5 am on Friday, the line looks to clear our viewing area entirely. Behind it will come a fast drop in temperatures, going from near 70 degrees to the low 50′s by sunrise. Temperatures tomorrow still will reach close to 70 degrees for highs, just with much less humidity. In fact, Friday evening looks like great for evening plans, though just a little cool as temperatures fall into the 50′s during the evening.

Temperatures warm back into the 80's by early next week. (KPLC)

The weekend looks great as well! Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70′s and low humidity can be expected both Saturday and Sunday. Changes arrive next week though as heat and humidity are back in the forecast thanks to the return of southerly winds.

- Max Lagano

