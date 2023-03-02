First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives overnight, Severe Threat: Low

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we move through the muggy and windy conditions this Wednesday evening, the main highlight is a fast-moving cold front approaching from the West. Models still have it arriving around midnight, bringing gusty conditions and spots of heavy rain, chances of heavy rain peaking shortly after midnight into the early morning hours.

Overnight Storms (KPLC)

The primary threat with this system is expected to be a squall line: damaging winds with gusts up to 40 mph are likely, with a very small chance for an isolated tornado or hail to be embedded in those storms. The severe weather risk is low with the higher risks staying farther to the Northwestern portions of the state. Nonetheless it will be a good idea to stay aware as we continue to monitor the system for any updates.

Severe Threat (KPLC)

Fortunately, as the front passes the inclement weather will clear up shortly behind it, with skies returning to mostly clear before sunrise. With the frontal passage comes drier air and a decrease in temperatures. Friday will still reach close to 70 after dropping to the upper 50′s early in the morning. The weekend will see lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s and highs in the mid 70′s before returning to warmer temperatures as we move into next week.

Cooler temps behind front (KPLC)

