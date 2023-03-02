50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives overnight, Severe Threat: Low

By Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we move through the muggy and windy conditions this Wednesday evening, the main highlight is a fast-moving cold front approaching from the West. Models still have it arriving around midnight, bringing gusty conditions and spots of heavy rain, chances of heavy rain peaking shortly after midnight into the early morning hours.

Overnight Storms
Overnight Storms(KPLC)

The primary threat with this system is expected to be a squall line: damaging winds with gusts up to 40 mph are likely, with a very small chance for an isolated tornado or hail to be embedded in those storms. The severe weather risk is low with the higher risks staying farther to the Northwestern portions of the state. Nonetheless it will be a good idea to stay aware as we continue to monitor the system for any updates.

Severe Threat
Severe Threat(KPLC)

Fortunately, as the front passes the inclement weather will clear up shortly behind it, with skies returning to mostly clear before sunrise. With the frontal passage comes drier air and a decrease in temperatures. Friday will still reach close to 70 after dropping to the upper 50′s early in the morning. The weekend will see lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s and highs in the mid 70′s before returning to warmer temperatures as we move into next week.

Cooler temps behind front
Cooler temps behind front(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms move in this evening, great Friday weather
Wade's Noon Forecast: Rain likely overnight, severe threat low
Wade's Noon Forecast: Rain likely overnight, severe threat low
Tonight's cold front brings a line of showers and storms through SWLA.
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show - 8:30 - 9:00 - KPLC First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front late Thursday night brings storms and a cooler Friday