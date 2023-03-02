50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Department of Health wants new rules on Delta-8 products

For those who don't know, Delt-8 is a form of cannabis different from marijuana that contains a higher concentration of THC.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For those who don’t know, Delta-8 is a form of cannabis different from marijuana that contains a higher concentration of THC, the psychoactive component that gets you higher than most other CBD products.

The Department of Health wants to see more strict regulations on CBD products like Delta-8 and even made recommendations around their sales for lawmakers to approve. But no one got a chance to hear why those recommendations were made.

“Are the members of the drug policy board here....they did not come,” said Chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee Rep. Larry Bagley (R).

With no one from the board in the room, the committee agreed to hold off on approving any recommendations until both sides can be heard. Some on the committee who have gotten hemp legislation passed previously were frustrated about the no-show.

“You know, it’s kinda ironic that that board would call a meeting and discuss hemp, and the legislation we have right now and the bills that we have, and the laws that we have, and not invite one person,” said House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder (R).

However, with the anticipation things would have moved along today, business owners in the hemp industry showed up to speak out.

“We’re small entrepreneurs, business owners trying to make it through life, making products that the public wants. Hemp and marijuana are totally opposite. They’re in the cannabis family but they’re different varieties of cannabis. Marijuana has high THC and low CBD, hemp has high CBD and very low THC,” said President of the Gulf South Hemp Association and partner.

Jason Garcee is the president of the gulf south hemp association and is also a partner with str8w8 cannabis on highland right near LSU.

Hemp and marijuana are totally opposite. They’re in the cannabis family but they’re different varieties of cannabis. Marijuana has high THC and low CBD, hemp has high CBD and very low THC”

An official date for the committee to return has yet to be set.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

Bulber Theatre
Bulber Auditorium to reopen after extensive damage from Hurricane Laura
Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
Authorities are working a fatal accident in Leesville involving a train and a pedestrian,...
Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
Sheriff: Alleged Singer High threat ‘based on inaccurate rumors’
Sheriff: Alleged Singer High threat ‘based on inaccurate rumors’