Bulber Auditorium to reopen after extensive damage from Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Bulber Auditorium at McNeese State University is reopening its doors after damage from Hurricane Laura has been repaired.

The Bulber Auditorium has been a centerpiece of the original McNeese campus since 1939.

Hundreds used to fill the theater’s seats for each show, but Hurricane Laura forced the theatre to shut its doors in 2020.

“Trying to regain some normalcy within the community within each of our lives. Personally I know I drive out of my house and I see 20 percent of the dead trees in my area are still standing, and it’s just a sobering reminder of how much destruction there was,” said Banners at McNeese assistant director Randy Partin.

They were able to overcome that destruction, and after more than two years the theatre is reopening for its 31st annual Banners Cultural Series.

It’s a two month-long celebration of musical, cultural and theatrical performances.

“The Banners Cultural Program is part of the McNeese Foundation and brings national and international people into Lake Charles that people wouldn’t have seen otherwise,” Partin said.

Partin said he’s grateful to preserve the theatre’s history.

“To be able to raise something up from the ashes that has been virtually destroyed by the hurricane and preserve the façade and historical value of what was done is so incredible, it’s a great feeling,” Partin said.

Partin added that the revival of this theatre serves as a lesson to never give up on something.

“To know it’s going to survive, to know that it’s going to have life it should give people motivation toward completing the test and trials that they’re going through personally,” Partin said.

The auditorium suffered from water and roof damage, and it took years to reopen because of the age of the building and the number of electrical repairs that had to be made.

