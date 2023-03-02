50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

BPSO warns residents of scam calls

BPSO warns residents of scam calls
BPSO warns residents of scam calls(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers calling citizens in the community.

Scammers initiate contact by providing the victim with an issue, which can only be resolved by the victim sending money, officials say.

To “resolve” your issue, the scammer might request you to purchase gift cards and provide the identifying numbers on the cards. Others may ask you to add payments through bitcoin machines.

The intent is to steal your money. Do not provide any personal information or send money to anyone if you feel you are the target of a scam, BPSO officials say.

If you are called and believe it is a scam, call BPSO at 337-463-3281.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

Garbage truck
Lake Arthur reschedules trash pickup to Fridays
Overnight Storms
First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives overnight, Severe Threat: Low
A 16-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Leesville.
Leesville Chief of Police releases new details on pedestrian killed by train
Crawfish Price Check - Thursday, March 2, 2023