BPSO warns residents of scam calls

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers calling citizens in the community.

Scammers initiate contact by providing the victim with an issue, which can only be resolved by the victim sending money, officials say.

To “resolve” your issue, the scammer might request you to purchase gift cards and provide the identifying numbers on the cards. Others may ask you to add payments through bitcoin machines.

The intent is to steal your money. Do not provide any personal information or send money to anyone if you feel you are the target of a scam, BPSO officials say.

If you are called and believe it is a scam, call BPSO at 337-463-3281.

