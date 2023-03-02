Battle for the Paddle returns on March 16

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The second annual Battle for the Paddle returns to the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheatre on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature live music by LA ROXX as well as samples of jambalaya and pastalaya from more than 16 competing teams. Cold drinks and beer will also be sold.

The purchase of tickets guarantees you as much jambalaya and pastalaya as you can eat.

Tickets are on sale now at unitedwayswla.org/battle or by texting SHAMROCK to 40403.

Ticket Prices

Students, veterans, or first responders - $10

Regular Price - $15

(Limited) VIP Lounge Tickets for 21 and over - $50

VIP tickets include all-you-can-eat samples of the competing team’s food, beer, and wine. You will also enjoy comfortable raised seating to watch the live show.

Awards will be presented for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and People’s Choice for Jambalaya, Pastalaya, and Best Tent Décor.

There will also be a Best Costume Award for guests attending the event so be prepared with your best St. Paddy’s Day outfit.

Current Competitors

Automotive Alignment of Lake Charles

Entergy Louisiana Nelson Station

Entergy Louisiana’s High Voltage Cooking Team

GRACE

Lotte Serves

Rain Carbon Inc.

Sam Carbis Solutions

Smoke & Barrel

Team CITGO

Total Energy Solutions

Turner Industries

Visit Lake Charles

Westlake Corporation

ALCOA

Arxada

Brown & Root

Volunteers are needed to assist with multiple aspects of the event. To volunteer, visit online at this link or text the keyword STPADDY to 40403.

Proceeds benefit the many Initiatives provided by United Way of Southwest Louisiana.

