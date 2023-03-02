Battle for the Paddle returns on March 16
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The second annual Battle for the Paddle returns to the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheatre on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature live music by LA ROXX as well as samples of jambalaya and pastalaya from more than 16 competing teams. Cold drinks and beer will also be sold.
The purchase of tickets guarantees you as much jambalaya and pastalaya as you can eat.
Tickets are on sale now at unitedwayswla.org/battle or by texting SHAMROCK to 40403.
Ticket Prices
- Students, veterans, or first responders - $10
- Regular Price - $15
- (Limited) VIP Lounge Tickets for 21 and over - $50
VIP tickets include all-you-can-eat samples of the competing team’s food, beer, and wine. You will also enjoy comfortable raised seating to watch the live show.
Awards will be presented for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and People’s Choice for Jambalaya, Pastalaya, and Best Tent Décor.
There will also be a Best Costume Award for guests attending the event so be prepared with your best St. Paddy’s Day outfit.
Current Competitors
- Automotive Alignment of Lake Charles
- Entergy Louisiana Nelson Station
- Entergy Louisiana’s High Voltage Cooking Team
- GRACE
- Lotte Serves
- Rain Carbon Inc.
- Sam Carbis Solutions
- Smoke & Barrel
- Team CITGO
- Total Energy Solutions
- Turner Industries
- Visit Lake Charles
- Westlake Corporation
- ALCOA
- Arxada
- Brown & Root
Volunteers are needed to assist with multiple aspects of the event. To volunteer, visit online at this link or text the keyword STPADDY to 40403.
Proceeds benefit the many Initiatives provided by United Way of Southwest Louisiana.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.