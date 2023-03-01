50/50 Thursdays
Teen wanted after abandoning injured horse that died on SU campus, officials say

The teenage owner of a horse that was found dead on SU's campus is facing charges after he allegedly left the animal on the ground while it was injured.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The teenage owner of a horse that was found dead on Southern University’s campus last month is facing charges after he allegedly left the animal on the ground while it was injured.

According to the Southern University Police Department, Jeremiah Mitchell, 17, of Baton Rouge, is wanted on cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals charges.

It happened on Feb. 6 in front of the Southern University Law Center.

**WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing.

A horse collapsed on Southern University's campus on Feb. 6, 2023.
A horse collapsed on Southern University's campus on Feb. 6, 2023.(WAFB)

Mitchell, who was later identified as the horse’s owner, was seen riding his horse on Southern University’s campus without permission, according to the arrest warrant issued for him on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Officials said the horse appeared to have stepped into a hole and broke one of its front legs, falling to the ground with Mitchell on top.

Mitchell tried to get the horse up, but ended up leaving it on the ground when he was unsuccessful, they added.

The arrest warrant states that the horse eventually died, and Mitchell never returned.

According to the warrant, Mitchell intentionally neglected to render aid to the horse and abandoned it.

