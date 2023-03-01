SWLA in the Regional round of the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs Regional round wrapped up Tuesday, and we had 10 local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.

Non-Select Division I:

7. Barbe beat 10. Southside 50-49 in Overtime

6. Sulphur beat 11. St. Amant 72-57

Non-Select Division II:

10. LaGrange lost to 7. Brusly 59-47

2. Iowa beat 15. Lutcher 69-58

Non-Select Division III:

14. Rosepine lost 90-73 to 3. Winnfield

Non-Select Division IV:

5. Oakdale beat 21. South Plaquemines 81-55

15. Lake Arthur lost to 2. White Castle 54-33

8. Elton beat. 24. Oak Grove 44-26

Non-Select Division V:

5. Lacassine beat 12. Stanley 72-49

Select Division II:

9. LCCP lost to 8. Lord Beaconsfield Landry 70-68

With the results of Tuesday’s regional round action, we now have six local Southwest Louisiana teams advancing to quarterfinal action:

Non-Select Division I:

7. Barbe vs. 2. Ruston

6. Sulphur vs. 3. Ponchatoula

Non-Select Division II:

2. Iowa vs. 7. Brusly

Non-Select Division IV:

5. Oakdale vs. North Central

8. Elton vs. 17. General Trass or 1. East Feliciana

Non-Select Division V:

5. Lacassine vs. 4. Gibsland-Coleman

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.