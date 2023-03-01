SWLA in the Regional round of the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs Regional round wrapped up Tuesday, and we had 10 local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.
Non-Select Division I:
- 7. Barbe beat 10. Southside 50-49 in Overtime
- 6. Sulphur beat 11. St. Amant 72-57
Non-Select Division II:
- 10. LaGrange lost to 7. Brusly 59-47
- 2. Iowa beat 15. Lutcher 69-58
Non-Select Division III:
- 14. Rosepine lost 90-73 to 3. Winnfield
Non-Select Division IV:
- 5. Oakdale beat 21. South Plaquemines 81-55
- 15. Lake Arthur lost to 2. White Castle 54-33
- 8. Elton beat. 24. Oak Grove 44-26
Non-Select Division V:
- 5. Lacassine beat 12. Stanley 72-49
Select Division II:
- 9. LCCP lost to 8. Lord Beaconsfield Landry 70-68
With the results of Tuesday’s regional round action, we now have six local Southwest Louisiana teams advancing to quarterfinal action:
Non-Select Division I:
- 7. Barbe vs. 2. Ruston
- 6. Sulphur vs. 3. Ponchatoula
Non-Select Division II:
- 2. Iowa vs. 7. Brusly
Non-Select Division IV:
- 5. Oakdale vs. North Central
- 8. Elton vs. 17. General Trass or 1. East Feliciana
Non-Select Division V:
- 5. Lacassine vs. 4. Gibsland-Coleman
