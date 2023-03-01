50/50 Thursdays
SWLA in the Regional round of the LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs

By Justin Margolius
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Boys Basketball State Playoffs Regional round wrapped up Tuesday, and we had 10 local Southwest Louisiana teams in action.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 7. Barbe beat 10. Southside 50-49 in Overtime
  • 6. Sulphur beat 11. St. Amant 72-57

Non-Select Division II:

  • 10. LaGrange lost to 7. Brusly 59-47
  • 2. Iowa beat 15. Lutcher 69-58

Non-Select Division III:

  • 14. Rosepine lost 90-73 to 3. Winnfield

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 5. Oakdale beat 21. South Plaquemines 81-55
  • 15. Lake Arthur lost to 2. White Castle 54-33
  • 8. Elton beat. 24. Oak Grove 44-26

Non-Select Division V:

  • 5. Lacassine beat 12. Stanley 72-49

Select Division II:

  • 9. LCCP lost to 8. Lord Beaconsfield Landry 70-68

With the results of Tuesday’s regional round action, we now have six local Southwest Louisiana teams advancing to quarterfinal action:

Non-Select Division I:

  • 7. Barbe vs. 2. Ruston
  • 6. Sulphur vs. 3. Ponchatoula

Non-Select Division II:

  • 2. Iowa vs. 7. Brusly

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 5. Oakdale vs. North Central
  • 8. Elton vs. 17. General Trass or 1. East Feliciana

Non-Select Division V:

  • 5. Lacassine vs. 4. Gibsland-Coleman

