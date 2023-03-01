50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 28, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 28, 2023.

Lavar Javol Myles, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Steven Howard Budwine, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Mckenna Regina West, 19, Singer: Theft of catalytic converters under $5,000.

Michelle Lynn Thibodeaux, 43, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Randy Ray Williams Jr., 40, Westlake: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana.

Tracy Eugene Badon, 62, Sulphur: Property damage under $50,000.

Jonathan Marcus Thompson, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; expired license plate.

Wilbert Joseph Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Littering; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Eric Lee Fridman, 30, Pensacola, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Andrea Suzanne Winters, 38, Las Vegas, NV: Criminal mischief; stalking; assault.

Christopher Guillory, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dolyal Decoy St. Romain, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight.

Ricky Joseph Jr., 46, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court (2 charges); fourth offense DWI; failure to signal while turning.

Kirby Spencer James, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; resisting an officer.

Mitchell Cade Wentling, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Bourque III, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; aggravated domestic abuse.

Serena Chante Richard, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery.

Charles Edward Ellis Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of marijuana; improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Former and current Calcasieu District Attorney react to parole hearing
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards attends ribbon cutting for new SOWELA Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality...
Gov. John Bel Edwards attends ribbon cutting for new SOWELA Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality Center
Judge Guy Bradberry
Supreme Court censures Judge Bradberry, but he will not face suspension
The Beauregard Parish jail is set to reopen this week after being closed over a year for...
Beauregard Jail to reopen Wednesday after over a year of renovations
The Beauregard Parish jail is set to reopen this week after being closed over a year for...
Beauregard Jail to reopen Wednesday after over a year of renovations