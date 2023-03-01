SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 28, 2023.

Lavar Javol Myles, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Steven Howard Budwine, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Mckenna Regina West, 19, Singer: Theft of catalytic converters under $5,000.

Michelle Lynn Thibodeaux, 43, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Randy Ray Williams Jr., 40, Westlake: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana.

Tracy Eugene Badon, 62, Sulphur: Property damage under $50,000.

Jonathan Marcus Thompson, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; expired license plate.

Wilbert Joseph Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Littering; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Eric Lee Fridman, 30, Pensacola, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Andrea Suzanne Winters, 38, Las Vegas, NV: Criminal mischief; stalking; assault.

Christopher Guillory, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dolyal Decoy St. Romain, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight.

Ricky Joseph Jr., 46, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court (2 charges); fourth offense DWI; failure to signal while turning.

Kirby Spencer James, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; resisting an officer.

Mitchell Cade Wentling, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Bourque III, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; aggravated domestic abuse.

Serena Chante Richard, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery.

Charles Edward Ellis Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); possession of marijuana; improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.