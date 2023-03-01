Supreme Court censures Judge Bradberry, but will not face suspension

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Supreme Court publicly censured and fined newly-elected Third Circuit Court Judge Guy Bradberry, but the judge will not face the 30-day suspension he and the Judiciary Commission originally agreed upon.

Bradberry is being sanctioned in a recent incident and his 2015 handling of a contempt of court hearing in which he had local attorney Christian Chesson jailed.

The Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting that the Supreme Court rejected the suspension last month.

In addition to the public censure, Judge Bradberry must pay a $1,500 fine, the Supreme Court decided in a 4-3 ruling. Chief Justice John Weimer was among those dissenting - both he and Justice Jay McCallum wrote dissenting opinions, arguing that the censure is too lenient.

Weimer wrote the decision sets a “potentially dangerous precedent.”

“Because this court is not equipped to hear evidence, the Judiciary Commission (a constitutionally established body composed of judges, attorneys and other citizens who are neither judges nor attorneys) conducts hearings, receives evidence, and makes recommendations as to discipline,” he wrote.

Before he was elected to the Court of Appeal, KPLC reported on claims that Judge Bradberry was facing an ethical complaint over a private meeting with a man whose divorce proceeding was before his court. At the time, Bradberry denied any wrongdoing.

There was a mention in the Judiciary Commission’s records of another case at the time, but it was not until the Supreme Court released its censure on Feb. 24, that the Chesson case was brought to light.

Bradberry narrowly defeated Clayton Davis for the Court of Appeal seat in November 2022.

According to the Louisiana Supreme Court’s decision, Bradberry acknowledged his misconduct in multiple cases. The written decision says there is “no question” that Bradberry violated the Code of Judicial Conduct, and that as an experienced judge, he “should have known better.”

In their respective dissents, Weimer and McCallum said Bradberry’s agreement to the suspension indicates that he believed the discipline was appropriate.

