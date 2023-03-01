50/50 Thursdays
Smart Living: Becoming a “morning person”

By Jillian Corder
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Did you wake up this morning feeling refreshed with a smile on your face? Or are you reading this half asleep? Experts have some tips to help you get up and at ‘em.

Sleep specialists from Stanford claim that while we all have a genetic tendency to prefer morning or night, anyone can wake up earlier and enjoy doing so.

One way to start your morning off right is to pump up the jams. Starting your morning with music releases dopamine in the brain creating a happy feeling.

Spotify’s data team found that the ideal wakeup song should build gradually, be positive, and have a strong beat. Some of those wake-me-up songs include Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida,” St. Lucia’s “Elevate,” and Aviccii’s “Wake Me Up.”

While some need a caffeine kick, others may need aroma therapy. A study by Ohio State showed that using aroma therapy for sleep improvement was effective for 95% of its participants.

Lastly, drop the temperature in your bedroom. The National Sleep Foundation says the best temperature for quality sleep and feeling rested in the morning is 67 degrees.

While it may be tough, experts also say you should stay away from your devices at least an hour before bed as blue light can disrupt sleep and wake quality.

