Sheriff: Alleged Singer High threat ‘based on inaccurate rumors’

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - An alleged threat at Singer High School was investigated, but turned out to be unfounded, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Herford said the threat was “based on inaccurate rumors.”

Larry Hollie, interim superintendent of the Beauregard Parish School Board, released the following statement:

“In Beauregard Parish schools, we take student and campus safety seriously. Early this morning, law enforcement notified school officials of a possible threat to the Singer High School campus. These allegations have been addressed by law enforcement and school district staff. We cannot comment on specific information concerning students due to confidentiality restrictions. Students and staff at the campus are not in danger, and the school day is continuing as normal.”

