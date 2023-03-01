Leesville, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are working a fatal accident in Leesville involving a train and a pedestrian, Vernon Parish’s sheriff confirms.

Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville

Sheriff Sam Craft said the accident happened in the area of S. Third Street and E. Arkansas Street.

The Vernon Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation. The Leesville Police Department is the lead agency.

