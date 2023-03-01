Pedestrian fatally hit by train in Leesville
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are working a fatal accident in Leesville involving a train and a pedestrian, Vernon Parish’s sheriff confirms.
Sheriff Sam Craft said the accident happened in the area of S. Third Street and E. Arkansas Street.
The Vernon Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation. The Leesville Police Department is the lead agency.
