No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are banned from its floats and trucks this year.

Captain Dan Civello said it was the krewe’s decision and says it’s strictly a safety issue. He says they’ve asked crew riders in the past to refrain from tossing these items, but he says some riders have ignored that request and things have gotten out of hand. Civello says if a rider is caught, they may not be invited back next year.

Of course, cabbages are still allowed as long as they’re handed out and not thrown. And you’ll still see traditional throws like carrots and moon pies.

No produce of any kind will be allowed on the second tier of any unit.

The parade will roll Sunday, March 12th at noon, starting near Rummel High School and turning onto Metairie Road.

The parade, which includes about a hundred trucks, floats, and marching groups will feature its first female Grand Marshal, Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.

