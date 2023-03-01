MARSH MADNESS: Rosepine rolls past Union Parish into title game

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - Top-seeded Rosepine rolled in the Non-Select Division III State Championship with a 60-33 semifinal win over Union Parish Wednesday afternoon.

Rosepine (26-7) will now play the winner of tonight’s matchup between No. 2 Amite and No. 22 Winnfield in the title game on Saturday.

All games are being played in the Marsh Madness Tournament on the campus of Southeastern University.

Three players scored in double figures for Rosepine, which held a 35-14 lead at the half. Kelly Norris notched a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds (10 offensive), Nevaeh Rivera scored 17 points and Addison Fruge scored 14.

Barbra White had six steals to pilot an 18-steal effort by Rosepine.

Union Parish (19-6) was led by Shakira Miller’s 10 points, while Christina Ross added 8 points and 13 rebounds.

SWLA teams remaining in the playoffs

At University Center in Hammond

Semifinals

Non-Select Division I

No. 3 Barbe vs. No. 2 Parkway, 4:45 p.m. March 2

Non-Select Division II

No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 4 South Beauregard, 3 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division III

No. 1 Rosepine vs. No. 5 Union Parish, 1:15 p.m. March 1

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale 47, No. 4 Arcadia 46

Non-Select Division V

No. 1 Fairview 68, No. 5 Reeves 54

No. 2 Hathaway 47, No. 6 Florien 41

Select Division II

No. 3 St. Louis vs. No. 2 Vandebilt, 4:45 p.m. March 1

Select Division IV

No. 2 Northwood-Lena 63, No. 6 Hamilton Christian 39

State Championships

Non-Select Division IV

No. 9 Oakdale vs. No. 2 Lakeview, noon Mar. 3.

Non-Select Division III

No. 1 Rosepine vs. winner of No. 11 Winnfield/No. 2 Amite, 4 p.m., March 4

Non-Select Division V

No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 2 Hathaway, 8 p.m. Mar. 3.

