LSU AgCenter shares vegetables to grow in the spring

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LSU AgCenter shares several vegetable ideas to grow during the spring season in Louisiana.

Beans, snap or bush as a direct seed can be planted in South Louisiana from Feb. 15 to May 15, and North Louisiana from March 15 to May 15.

Carrots as a direct seed can be planted in South Louisiana from Jan. 15 to March 15, and North Louisiana from Jan. 15 to April 1.

Greens, mustard, and turnip as a direct seed can be planted in South Louisiana from Feb. 1 to March 15, and North Louisiana from Feb. 1 to March 30.

Kale as a direct seed or plant can be planted in South Louisiana from Feb. 2 to March 15, and North Louisiana from Feb. 1 to March 15.

Kohlrabi as plant can be planted in South Louisiana from Jan. 1 to March 30, and North Louisiana from Feb. 1 to March 15.

Lettuce as a direct seed or plant can be planted in South Louisiana from Jan. 15 to March 15, and North Louisiana from Jan. 15 to March 15.

Radishes as a direct seed can be planted in South Louisiana from Jan. 15 to March 32, and North Louisiana from Feb.1 to March 15.

Spinach as a direct seed can be planted in South Louisiana from Feb. 1 to March 15, and North Louisiana from Feb. 1 to March 30.

Swiss chard as a plant can be planted in south Louisiana from Jan. 15 to May 1 and North Louisiana from Jan. 15 to May 1.

Tomato as a plant can be planted in South Louisiana from March 15 to May 15, and North Louisiana from March 20 to June 30.