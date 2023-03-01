LEGAL CORNER: Does an inherited IRA become community property in the event of a divorce?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: Does an IRA that is inherited by an adult child that is married become community property in the event of a divorce?

ANSWER: You will probably not have to split your inheritance with your ex-spouse if you get divorced. The separate property of a spouse is his exclusively. Property acquired by a spouse by inheritance or donation to him individually is his/her separate property. However, the transfer by the heir to the other spouse of his separate property, with the stipulation that it shall be part of the community, does transform the money into community property. If this is done, then she would be entitled to one-half of the money if divorced. (LA CCA 2341-2343.1)

QUESTION: If the inherited IRA is rolled over into an account in the name of the heir, and his children are named as beneficiaries, does the wife have to agree?

ANSWER: No, she does not. The separate property of a spouse is his exclusively. Therefore, he has complete authority to dispose of it as the heir desires. (LA CCA 2341)

QUESTION: I recently purchased a house which appeared to be recently remodeled. The seller told me that his Mom, who recently passed, owned the house and she maintained her home in excellent condition. After moving in, the electricity continuously flickers or just goes out when in use. Can the seller be held responsible for repairing this?

ANSWER: If it can be proven that the seller knew this problem existed when the house was sold, then yes. A seller who knows that the thing he sells has a defect but omits to declare it, or a seller who declares that the thing has a quality that he knows it does not have, is liable to the buyer for the return of the price with interest from the time it was paid, for the reimbursement of the reasonable expenses occasioned by the sale and those incurred for the preservation of the thing, and also for damages and reasonable attorney fees. (LA CCA 2545)

