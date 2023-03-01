50/50 Thursdays
LDWF asks for public input on redfish management

LDWF asks for public input on redfish management
LDWF asks for public input on redfish management(Penny Richard | Shutterstock)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has opened an online survey to get input on redfish management options.

LDWF says recent studies of redfish in Louisiana show too few fish are surviving to join the offshore population. LDWF is considering several options to reduce harvest levels and allow the stock to recover.

LDWF will combine the information received for a summary of preferences to the LDWF Commission for consideration. Participation in the survey is confidential.

To review the current status of redfish and the potential management changes click HERE. To take the survey click HERE.

