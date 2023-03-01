Lake Charles Police responding to corner of Mill St. and V E Washington Ave.

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are currently on the corner of Mill St. and V E Washington Ave.

Authorities have not released what they were responding to or investigating but the intersection is currently blocked off and several individuals were seen handcuffed at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

