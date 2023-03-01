Gov. John Bel Edwards continues advocacy for minimum wage increase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards is continuing to support legislation advocating for the increase of Louisiana’s minimum wage, which currently follows the federal rate at $7.25.

“I have proposed raising the state minimum wage from its dismal $7.25/hour every year that I’ve been governor. It was an unacceptable minimum wage when I took office in 2016, and it’s downright immoral now in 2023 as we deal with inflation,” Edwards said in a Facebook Post.

Bills are expected to be filed in the upcoming legislative session to set the minimum wage in Louisiana above the federal rate.

