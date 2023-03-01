FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather continues; watching for storms late Thursday night

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures drop slowly through this evening and through the 70s and into the upper 60s with areas of patchy fog possible. Enough of a southerly wind that fall will likely not become too widespread though in coverage and rain will stay away from our forecast as well for tonight.

Wednesday’s forecast very similar to today in that we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy south winds and high temperatures around 80 degrees by afternoon.

Severe threat late Thursday night (KPLC)

A stronger cold front is on the way and is set to arrive by the time we head into late Thursday night Friday morning with a line of showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of our area under a risk of severe weather although the highest risk of storms likely will stay to our north Thursday night.

Next weather maker (KPLC)

The exact timing of the severe storms is still being worked out but looks to arrive closer to midnight Thursday night into the predawn hours of Friday morning with the actual passage of the cold front and then rain coming to an end very early Friday morning and the sun quickly returning with highs in the 60s on Friday. As of now just stay abreast to changing weather conditions Thursday night as all modes of severe weather will be possible and the arrival of those storms may be very late in the night.

The weekend starts off chilly with morning temperatures on Saturday in the 40s but rebounding into the 70s by the afternoon. We’ll continue on warming trend into next week with high temperatures back to around 80 degrees by Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.