FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm today, showers and storms move in Thursday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head on through our Wednesday morning, some locally patch fog may persist along and south of I-10 early on. This is thanks to abundant moisture near ground level. But any fog should likely burn off by the late morning away from the coast, leaving another warm afternoon ahead with high’s around 80 degrees close to I-10 and warmer north. A few isolated showers are possible especially for northern and western parts of the area thanks to a passing disturbance, but anything that forms likely will be light and pass quickly.

Thursday starts just as warm before the next cold front moves through. Right now the front still looks to move through close to midnight on Friday, likely with a line of showers and storms.

A line of showers and storms approach Thursday night ahead of the cold front. (KPLC)

As far as any severe weather is concerned, there is a low chance a couple storms may try to become strong as the line moves through. With what will be very strong winds a few thousand feet above our heads, some damaging winds may result from the strongest storms. An isolated tornado or hail can’t be entirely ruled out either, though winds still look to be the largest threat from any storms that develop. The highest chance for severe weather looks to remain off in northwestern portions of the state, though even here you’ll still want to be weather ready Thursday night.

A few of those storms Thursday night may become strong, with better chances the further northwest you go. (KPLC)

After the front moves through, we’ll clear out for the rest of the day Friday with cooler temperatures, likely in the upper 60′s. The big change will be the drop in humidity and temperatures that fall into the upper 40′s for lows on Friday. So you’ll want to keep a sweater or sweatshirt handy if you have any evening plans on Friday.

Temps fall briefly this weekend before warmer weather resumes next week. (KPLC)

Temperatures start to rebound during the late weekend, with high’s by Sunday back in the mid 70′s and even warmer temperatures likely for the beginning of next week.

- Max Lagano

