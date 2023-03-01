First Alert Forecast: Cold front moving in, storms Thursday night.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we move past this Wednesday evening, persisting winds should keep anything more than small patches of fog from forming around the I-10 corridor despite continuing high humidity. Thursday continues our warm trend early with cloudy and breezy conditions. As we move into Thursday night, winds will be picking up and moving to Southwesterly at 20 to 30 mph as the next cold front slides in. Models are still expecting the front to pass through near midnight, bringing with it a line of showers and storms.

Severe Weather Threat (KPLC)

With the front comes a low chance of severe weather. Very strong winds aloft will bring a slightly higher risk of storms to the northern parishes, with the potential of damaging winds being the primary concern here, although an isolated tornado or hail still have the chance to manifest. The highest chance of severe weather will most likely stay in the northwestern parts of the state, but locally you can expect some rain late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Cooler Temperatures After Front (KPLC)

After the front passes, our skies will clear for the remainder of Friday with cooler temperatures settling in. The drop in humidity should give us more pleasant conditions moving into the weekend, with temperatures steadily warming back up into the upper 70′s as we start the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.