Deputy hospitalized; 2 others injured after pursuit in Jefferson Parish ends in head-on crash

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A deputy was rushed to an area hospital following a head-on collision in Jefferson Parish Wednesday (March 1) morning.

Sources say that two other deputies had minor injuries and received medical attention.

The wreck appears to be the result of law enforcement’s pursuit of a suspect vehicle.

The deputy in the hospital is reported to be in stable condition.

Two suspects involved in the pursuit have been arrested and placed in custody.

Authorities in Jefferson Parish say that the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the I-10 service road and Causeway Boulevard near the Tic-Tock Cafe.

It is unclear at this time if the suspects, a man and a woman, were also injured.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the South Service Road near Causeway Boulevard and I-10.

This is a developing story.

