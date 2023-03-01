Deputy hospitalized; 2 others injured after pursuit in Jefferson Parish ends in head-on crash

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A deputy was rushed to an area hospital following a head-on collision in Jefferson Parish Wednesday (March 1) morning.

Sources say that two other deputies had minor injuries and received medical attention.

The wreck appears to be the result of law enforcement’s pursuit of a suspect vehicle.

The deputy in the hospital is reported to be in stable condition.

Two suspects involved in the pursuit have been arrested and placed in custody.

Authorities in Jefferson Parish say that the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the I-10 service road and Causeway Boulevard near the Tic-Tock Cafe.

It is unclear at this time if the suspects, a man and a woman, were also injured.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the South Service Road near Causeway Boulevard and I-10.

#BREAKINGNEWS a @JeffParishSO deputy is rushed to hospital after a head on collision that may have stemmed from a chase this morning. Avoid the S Service Road near Causeway and I-10. Working to get more details, stay tuned to @FOX8NOLA! pic.twitter.com/MUSOv1ffRT — Josh Roberson (@JRobersonFOX8) March 1, 2023

I’m told by @JeffParishSO that the officer in the crash is in stable condition at a nearby hospital. Two other deputies suffered minor injuries and are being treated while trying to apprehend the two suspects (man & woman) in the other vehicle. They have been arrested. @FOX8NOLA — Josh Roberson (@JRobersonFOX8) March 1, 2023

