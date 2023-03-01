City attorney: Potential buyer interested in Place Vendome property

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A public hearing on condemnation of an apartment complex that has repeatedly caught fire was to be held Wednesday night. But that hearing on Place Vendome has been postponed for two weeks.

City of Lake Charles officials say a new buyer is interested in purchasing the property.

Place Vendome has become well known for catching fire. There have been seven fires over about two years.

So far, they are of undetermined origin. The more recent fires are still under investigation.

From Fifth Avenue it looks like no one lives near Place Vendome, but on the west side there are plenty of houses along Worthy Drive.

Debra Guillory’s backyard is next to the complex.

“I’m really afraid because one day I’m going to come home and my house will be on fire. I think they should go ahead and tear it down because every other week they’re having a fire here. It’s scary. It’s scary in the neighborhood,” said Guillory.

Lake Charles officials said the west approach to the complex was blocked to prevent people from cutting through.

“If it was, it was not when we were there. I see them pass through, you know, on a bicycle or something and walking to pass through. But I never go back there to see if I see anybody. I never go through there. But I see a lot of people walk through, pass through,” said Guillory.

She and other residents close by are anxious to see the eyesore torn down.

But City Attorney David Morgan said there’s a potential new owner interested in purchasing the complex to build a new one. Morgan said they will make sure any change in ownership won’t delay progress on getting the dilapidated structures torn down.

Morgan said city officials will meet with the potential buyer and lender, out of Miami, on March 9 to go over plans.

As a result, the public hearing set for Wednesday, March 1, on condemning the remaining structures, is postponed until Wednesday, March 15.

