Bonnette Auctions announces upcoming auction

By Bonnette Auctions
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The following has been provided by Bonnette Auctions:

Per order of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office, City of Alexandria, Plainview Fire Department, and Town of Jena, hundreds of items will be sold to the public on Saturday, March 4 at 9:00 a.m.

The large liquidation features vehicles including pickups, police cruisers as well as dozer, wrecker, dump trucks, buses, hay rakes, forklifts, tractors, farm and construction equipment, restaurant equipment and tools. Recreational equipment to be sold includes four wheelers, mowers, golf carts, etc. All of these items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, as there are no reserves on the items.

The public is invited to preview their potential purchases Friday, March 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria. Bonnette Auctions, who will be conducting the auction, is offering online bidding to make it more convenient for those unable to attend the live auction in person.

“This a great opportunity for the public to get some good deals,” Barbara Bonnette.

Photos, item descriptions and online bidding instructions are available at www.BonnetteAuctions.com. Barbara Bonnette is available to answer your questions at 318-443-6614.

